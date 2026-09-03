Angry Youths Confiscate Delta Council Chairman’s Boat  Over Death Of Expectant Mother

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Angry youths in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday reportedly dragged ashore a boat belonging to the council Chairman, Julius Takeme, as the protest over the poor healthcare, among other social amenities, entered its third day.

The protest was triggered by the death of an expectant mother and her unborn child after she allegedly failed to receive timely medical attention at the government-owned General Hospital in Burutu, Monday.

Burutu, a largely riverine local government area, is host to the Trans-Forcados Pipeline, a major trunkline that feeds multiple branches from onshore fields.

Videos circulating on social media showed youths dragging a boat ashore, as protesters intensified their demands for urgent government intervention.

Chanting, “we need doctors!” and bearing placards with several inscriptions, the community women and youths accused the Delta State and council authorities of abandoning the hospital. They demanded the deployment of qualified medical doctors and other personnel, as well as adequate drugs and equipment in the facility.

The protesters also decried the poor electricity supply in the community, arguing that the power challenge had further worsened healthcare delivery and other aspects of life in Burutu.

In one of the protest videos seen by The Nation, an unidentified woman flanked by several protesters lamented the case of the deceased expectant mother and her child, as well as children dying over lack of medical personnel to attend to patients at the hospital.

Several commentators on Facebook, described the situation in Burutu as “unacceptable.”

The protesters have appealed to the state government and other relevant authorities to intervene, warning that further loss of lives could occur if the General Hospital is not adequately staffed and equipped.

Efforts by The Nation to reach the council chairman via phone were unsuccessful, as his telephone line was switched off.

However, a video purportedly showing the chairman addressing the protesters after the seizure of his boat later emerged online. Details of the interface and any resolutions reached could not be independently ascertained as of press time.

The Nation

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