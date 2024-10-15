Angry Mob Burns Man Alive For Hacking 15-Year-Old Keke Rider To Death

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 15-year-old commercial tricycle rider, simply identified as ‘Smally’, operating between Ugbuwangue and Ogunu communities in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, has been hacked to death with a battle axe by a man identified as Jereoma of Jeddo Community, in Okpe Local Government of the state.

It was gathered that the keke rider came into the business less than a month ago.

He was said to have picked up his killer between the hours of 8 p.m., and 9 p.m., that fateful day from Ugbuwague to Ogunu on a chatered basis only to be hacked to death in Ogunu community.

The assailant then dumped his remains around a plantain farm beside a private school at the Ogunu head bridge.

A member of the Ugbuwangue task force, who does not want his name in print said, that after killing the tricycle rider, the killer with his blood-soaked shirt took his keke in a bid to escape but the tricycle fell into a ditch.

The source stated that scores of Hausa traders, who saw the keke fell into the ditch ran to assist the rider who, by then have alighted from the tricycle but was surprised to see him drenched in blood. On further inquiry, they discovered that the tricycle belongs to someone they knew in the area.

According to sources, when they inquired about the real owner of the keke from him, he became inaudible and confused without any genuine and convincing answer.

The Hausa traders then called the Ugbuwangue community task force Chairman and his team and they took the suspect to the community security post for proper questioning.

Not satisfied with his response to questions posed to him, he was taken to a near by military post on the NPA expressway, where he declined to divulge the whereabouts of the owner the keke owner.

At this point, other tricycle riders combed the vicinity and discovered the mutilated body of the 15-year-old ‘Smally’, whose head was axed and opened up from behind.

The corpse was brought to the military post on the MPA expressway at Ugbuwangue.

The sight of the corpse infuriated the crowd which took the killer from the soldiers’ custody and set him ablaze before the Police Area Commander, Chairman of Warri South LGA and officers from the 3 Battalion Army Barracks arrived at the scene.

Vanguard

