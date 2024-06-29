An Unidentified Woman Plunges To Death From Top Of Ekpan-Refinery Flyover In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified woman, on Saturday morning, mounted the Ekpan-Refinery flyover at Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State and took a plunge backwards to her death.

Details of why the woman decided to end it all are still unknown as of the time of filing the report, but it is believed that it’s not unconnected to the current economic hardships in the country.

In a one-minute, 14-second video sighted by our correspondent, passersby were seen armed with their smartphones, waiting for her to take the backward plunge to death.

On the flyover were also motorcycles and other vehicles passing, and occupants watched as she inched towards the edge of the flyover, whose rails had been plundered by hoodlums, and took the plunge.

In a terse post accompanying the video, someone wrote:

“She killed herself by jumping off the flyover that leads to the refinery at Ekpan, a spot that has been quite familiar to me for decades now.

“Depression is real, and we would do well to regularly check on our loved ones, neighbours, friends, and colleagues, especially in these trying times.

“Depression is a disease that is actually treatable, and we must never, ever succumb to it.

“No matter what is happening, it is only temporary. Where there’s life, there is also hope, and that is one of the great mysteries of life.

May her soul rest with Our Lord Jesus Christ.”

After landing on the tarred road, those standing by were heard in the video lamenting her tragic action.

No official statement has been released to ascertain the identity of the deceased and her family.

Tribune

