American Defence Tehnology Coy Signs Agreement For Supply Of Surveillance Drones To Tantita Security

LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-American defence technology company Textron Systems has signed an agreement to supply advanced surveillance drones to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, the private security outfit engaged by the Federal Government to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

Under the deal, Textron Systems will provide three Aerosonde Mk 4.7 Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) drones to Tantita, a company owned by Niger Delta security contractor and ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The Aerosonde Mk 4.7 is a long-endurance tactical drone designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

With its VTOL capability, the drone can take off and land in confined areas without the need for a runway, making it suitable for monitoring difficult terrains such as creeks, swamps and offshore environments common in the Niger Delta.

Industry experts say the deployment of the drones is expected to significantly enhance Tantita’s surveillance capacity, particularly in tracking pipeline vandalism, oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage that have plagued Nigeria’s oil-producing regions for years. The drones are capable of operating for extended hours, transmitting real-time imagery and data to ground control stations.

The development has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians. While some commentators have welcomed the move as a positive step towards strengthening the security of national oil assets, others have raised concerns about the growing sophistication of equipment in the hands of private security contractors.

Reacting online, some users described the deal as a “welcome development” that would boost the protection of oil pipelines and reduce crude oil theft. However, critics cautioned that the Federal Government must ensure proper regulation and oversight of private security firms equipped with advanced military-grade technology, warning of potential risks if such assets are misused.

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has been a major player in Nigeria’s oil pipeline surveillance programme since its engagement by the Federal Government, recording reported improvements in crude oil production levels following intensified monitoring of critical infrastructure.

