Alleged Marginalisation: Protesting Isoko Women Shut Down Heriatage Energy Flow Station

LAGOS OCTOBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Women from Emede, Oleh, and Olomoro in Isoko South Local Government of Delta State have shut down the Olomoro/Oleh Flow Station in protest for what they termed marginalization.

In the earlier hours of Thursday, the women barricaded the entrance gate of the flow station, operated by the Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited

The protesters, holding placards with different inscriptions, said they will remain at the gate of the company until their demands are met.

Some of their demands include employment for the indigenes of the host communities, engagement of competent servicing companies to avoid the pollution of their farmlands, stoppage of crude oil bunkering along the Uzere Emede Oleh line, down to Iyede and even Enwhe.

The protesting women also asked for the recognition of Deacon John Otero as Chairman of the PIA board and the evacuation of the company from OML 30 assets.

