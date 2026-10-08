Alleged Fake Professorship: Michael And Cecilia Ibru University Asks Anthony Kila To ‘Step Aside’

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LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Michael and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU), Delta State, has asked its Pro-Chancellor, Anthony Kila, to “step aside” from his responsibilities pending an investigation into questions surrounding his professorial status.

The university announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, three days after PREMIUM TIMES published an investigation revealing that Mr Kila was a fake professor.

The university said it took the decision in line with its commitment to “academic integrity, transparency, and the highest standards of institutional governance.”

“The Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State has taken note of a recent publication by Premium Times on Saturday, 03 October 2026, which has raised concerns regarding the professorial status of its Pro-Chancellor, Anthony Kila,” the university said.

“In keeping with the University’s commitment to academic integrity, transparency, and the highest standards of institutional governance, Anthony Kila has been requested to step aside from his responsibilities as Pro-Chancellor while the issues raised are being addressed, investigated, and findings concluded. This decision reflects the University’s responsibility to safeguard the integrity of its governance process and preserve the confidence of its students, staff, parents, regulators and the wider public.”

The university did not state how long the investigation would take.

The development follows a PREMIUM TIMES investigation published on 3 October which found no evidence that a recognised academic institution had awarded Mr Kila the rank of professor.

The investigation also examined his use of the designation “Jean Monnet Professor of Strategy and Development” and found no evidence supporting the claim.

Mr Kila had told PREMIUM TIMES that the European Centre for Advanced and Professional Studies (ECAPS), which he said was based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, awarded him the professorship in 2016.

However, PREMIUM TIMES’ checks found no evidence that the institution exists, including searches of the UK Companies House, Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission and other publicly available sources.

The newspaper also reported that the European Education and Culture Executive Agency, which administers the European Union’s Jean Monnet programme, did not list Mr Kila as a Jean Monnet project coordinator.

Mr Kila subsequently rejected the description of him as a “fake professor”, insisting that he remained a professor and stood by the credentials on which his professorial title was based.

In a response reported by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, he said he was prepared to make available documents concerning his professorial status, but he is yet to publicly produce any.

Earlier on Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the university had removed Mr Kila’s name, profile and photographs from its website. His profile had previously appeared alongside those of the university’s proprietress, Cecilia Ibru, and its Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyinka Fuwape.

The university had earlier said that it would respond to the issues raised by the investigation. On Sunday, Mrs Fuwape told PREMIUM TIMES that the institution would make a statement after the university council had considered the matter.

The latest statement is MCIU’s first formal position on the substance of the controversy.

The development also comes as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has constituted a team to investigate Mr Kila following the PREMIUM TIMES findings. The investigation will also examine whether the university benefited from his false claim that he was a professor

Premium Times

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