Alleged Anti-Parties: 10 APC Members Suspended In Delta As Ominimini Gets Commendations

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LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-In line with the APC Constitution article 21, subsection 1, 2 & 3, the following members of the Executives of All Progressive Congress (APC) Agbarha ward of Ughelli North Local Government Area have announced the suspension of ten of its members.

Statement signed by the Ward Chairman, Morrison Aruoture said they were suspended over issues bordering on offences of alleged anti party activities, factionalization of the party, flouting rules and regulations, causing division and acrimony among party members, disobedience to party directives, giving wrong informations, floating rules, regulations and decisions of the party, engaging in dishonest practices, alteration of delegates list, tempering with the the process of internal democracy of the party and gross misconduct.

According to him, those suspended are Chief Surv. Terry Noah,Barr. Charles Oniyere,Chief Lucky Ofomukoro, Chief Alfred Onavwa, Chief Bestman Itive, Obus Sylvester Emoefe, Christopher Imoninu, Murphy Ohwogaga, Hon peace Emoefe and Chief Chritabel Obiuwevbi.

The statement advised all party faithful not to have any party dealing with the aforementioned suspended individuals.

He disclosed that the so-called suspension of Chief Ominimini Christopher Obiuwevbi, Chief David Ohwoekevwo, and Mr Morrison Aruoture is null and void and as such declared null and void as they have no such powers to do so.

He accused them of being PDP ward Exco members who allegedly unlawfully converted themselves in APC Agbarha ward as if the Party, APC with her teaming membership and leadership that performed creditably well in the 2023 general election no longer exists.

“Chief Dr. Ominimini Christopher Obiuwevbi was the Leader leader of the ward during the 2023 general election. He was the APC Delta Central Senatorial District campaign coordinator who worked assiduously to deliver the party in the district in the 2023 general election where the party produced the senator, a house of representative member, and many house of Assembly members .

“ In fact, he took proactive measures to constitute and inaugurated the APC LGA, ward and unit campaign councils round the eight LGAs of the Delta Central senatorial district, namely, Ughelli North LGA, Ughelli South LGA, Udu LGA, Okpe LGA, Sapele LGA, Uvwie LGA, Ethiope East LGA and Ethiope West LGA prior to the 2023 general election.

“He did not just inaugurate the campaign councils, he mobilzed and led campaigns to both urban and rural towns in the senatirial district. Beside this, Chief Ominimini was the Chairman of the campaign council of the House of Assembly candidate for the Ughelli North state constituency 1. He led the campaigns round all the wards and towns of the constituency, which gave victory to the Party.

“Chief Ominimini was responsible for setting up membership drive committees round the LGAs in Delta Central to lobby and recruit more members into the party during the buit up to the 2023 general election. Because of Chief Ominimini’s capacity, he was appointed as the party Collation agent in INEC for Ughelli North state constituency 1, the federal constituency Collation agent, the Senatorial Collation agent, the Governorship election collation agent in Ughelli North LGA, and the presidential election Collation agent in Ughelli LGA. He did very well in these roles to display his talents and secured victory for all these candidates in the INEC Collations and came out with all these results dully signed by him. As a follow-up to these Collations exercise, Chief Ominimini became a star witness at the election pettition tribunals to the House of Assembly member, the House of Representatives member, and the Senator where he performed very well to secure another rounds of resounding victory for the party. Till date, Chief Ominimini remains the financier and the leader of the Party in Agbarha ward.

“Another person claimed to have been suspended in this their illegal and unlawful suspension is chief David Ohwoekevwo. Chief Ohwoekevwo is the immediate past APC ward chairman of the Agbarha ward. It was chief Ohwoekevwo wo received these noise making miscreants into the party just some months ago. Chief David Ohwoekevwo was the APC ward chairman who saw the party through the 2023 general election in Agbarha ward.

“The 3rd person claimed to have been suspended is Mr Morrison Aruoture. Mr Morrison was the APC ward campaign coordinator of Agbarha ward in the 2023 general election. Due to his hard work, Mr Morrison Aruoture has been duly elected by the ward as the incumbent APC ward chairman of Agbarha ward in the 2026 APC ward Congress,” the statement read.

They accused those who signed the purported suspension against Chief Ominimini, Chief Ohwoekevwo and Mr Morrison of being the same persons who opposed them and campaigned against them while they were working for President Tinubu in the 20023 general election hence they were working for Abubakar Atiku then.

“On many occasions, they physically fought us as we clashed during the campaigns, during the 2023 general election distribution of materials and at the collation centre during the collatiin of results. The defeats we gave to them in all ramifications is still a shock to them. If we had failed to deliver President Tinubu in the 2023 general election, they wouldn’t have joined the APC as a party today. Upon joining the party, they refused to join hands with the existing party Leaders to build the party at the ward. Instead, they automatically converted their PDP Ward exco to APC ward exco which is illegal. Their so-called APC ward chairman is the immediate past PDP chairman before their decamping to APC. Their refusal to work with the existing APC leaders they met in the part upon their decamping calls for a question as to their motives. We are very sure upon our investigation and findings that they have come to destroy rather than to join hands together with the existing APC leaders to buid the party. *Can a tenant give a quit notice to a landlord?* The answee is a capital NO.

“They have caused a lot of acrimonies, divisions among party members, and committed gross misconduct. All the above listed members, namely, Chief Surv. Terry Noah, Barr. Charles Oniyere, Chief Lucky Ofomukoro, Chief Alfred Onavwa, Chief Bestman Itive, Obus Sylvester Emoefe, Christopher Imoninu, Murphy Ohwogaga, Hon peace Emoefe, & Chief Chritabel Obiuwevbi remain suspended. Party faithfuls and members of the public have been called upon to take notice of this their lawfully suspension and henceforth discuninue party business with them,” the statement advised.

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