Akpabio Reiterates Support For Creation Of  Anioma State Out Of Delta

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LAGOS MARCH 27TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Senate President Godswill Akpabio has reiterated strong legislative and political backing for the creation of Anioma State, stating that the proposed state would have Asaba as its capital.

Akpabio made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing party members at the South-South zonal congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Asaba, Delta State, where governors and top political leaders across the region were in attendance.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to the initiative, describing it as part of broader efforts to promote equity, development, and administrative efficiency.

According to him, Warri would become the capital of the remaining Delta State if Anioma State is created, citing its existing infrastructure base.

“Warri already has key infrastructure, including an airport, government offices, major oil companies, a seaport, and a stadium,” he said.

Akpabio further described the agitation for Anioma State as historically justified, noting that it reflects a long-standing demand rooted in fairness and balanced development.

He said the proposal, championed by Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, has continued to receive sustained attention within the National Assembly.

“The senate fully supports the initiative spearheaded by Senator Ned Nwoko,” Akpabio said. “Anioma state will be created, with Asaba as its capital.”

He added that the creation of the new state would deliver significant socio-economic and administrative benefits, including decentralisation and improved governance.

“This step will usher in a new era of development and shared prosperity for all constituent communities,” he said. “With Asaba as Anioma state capital, Warri will be the capital of the new Delta.”

Akpabio also called for unity across the South-South region and urged stakeholders to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, saying it would strengthen national integration and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Senator Ned Nwoko had earlier disclosed in November 2025 that the campaign for Anioma State had gained significant momentum, with constitutional amendment processes underway and presidential backing.

He also claimed that 97 senators had previously signed in support of the proposal, describing the level of endorsement as unprecedented.

Arise News

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