Age Falsification: Delta Civil Servants To  Face Disciplinary Action

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has threatened to take action against civil servants in the state who engage in age falsification.

Governor Oborevwori issued the warning in the presence of the College of Permanent Secretaries, led by the State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko; Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments; Directors; and Deputy Directors in the state civil service at a dinner organized for him in Asaba.

He said the attitude of some civil servants, who have dubious intentions to prolong their years of service, is unacceptable. He urged those involved to desist from such fraudulent acts or face severe sanctions.

The Governor emphasized that any civil servant who has attained the retirement age should leave the service to create opportunities for younger individuals to be employed. He added that civil servants should always enter their real age in their documentation.

He expressed appreciation to workers in the state for the love and support they have shown his administration, urging them to continue backing its policies and programs for the overall growth and development of the state.

“If you know you have attained retirement age, please retire so that the younger ones can be employed into the civil service.

“You should use your real age so that people can grow in the system. When you are old, please allow the young ones to take over.

“I thank you for the love you have shown to this administration. Let us continue to work together for the growth and development of the state,” the Governor added.

Speaking at the gathering, tagged An Evening With The Governor, the State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko, described the forum as a demonstration of the governor’s recognition of the state workforce as reliable and valuable partners in progress.

Bayoko advocated for the full enforcement of the law on public servants involved in age falsification and other acts of indiscipline.

He thanked Governor Oborevwori for his worker-friendly policies and programs since assuming office and assured him of the total support of the workforce in advancing his MORE Agenda for Deltans and residents of the state.

The evening featured entertainment, including music, comedy, and cultural dance performances by the Delta Cultural Troupe.

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com