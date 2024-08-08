Abductors Of Ex-Delta Commissioner, Joan Mrakpor, Demand N1bn Ransom

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The abductors of former Delta State Commissioner for Technical Education Joan Mrakpor have demanded a ransom of N1 billion as condition for her release, SaharaReporters has learnt

A trusted source, speaking on condition of anonymity to SaharaReporters, revealed that a connection has been made between the family of the kidnapped former commissioner and her abductors. The source, who is assisting the family in securing her release, disclosed that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N1 billion to free her.

“Yes, the kidnappers have established contact with the family of Mrakpor and they are demanding for a ransom of N1 billion to free her.

“But the family said they don’t have such amount of money. As we talk, discussions are on, but dilly-dallying. I know once compromise is reached, she will be released.”

Contrary to rumours circulating on Thursday that Mrakpor had been released, the family source vehemently denied the claim, describing it as a ‘rumour from the pit of hell’.

The source insisted that there was no truth to the report of her early Thursday morning release.

“Though, we are praying that the rumour turns to reality,” the source said.

When contacted for comment on the alleged release of Mrakpor and the reported N1 billion ransom, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, stated that the police are unaware of any information regarding her release or the ransom demand.

“There have been so many rumours concerning the incident. The other day a rumour came that she was dead, and now, they are saying she is released. Well, we are not aware of that, not even the N1 billion ransom,” he said.

The former House of Assembly and House Representatives member was kidnapped on July, 30, 2024 by armed men at her church, ‘King Jesus and I’ off DBS Road in Asaba around 4pm.

According to reports, the gunmen who ambushed Mrakpor opened fire indiscriminately to disperse the crowd before abducting her and escaping via a speedboat waiting at the River Niger.

The attack resulted in the deaths of two police orderlies and a POS operator, who was allegedly struck by a stray bullet. Mrakpor had previously resigned from her position to allow her younger brother to run for chairman of the Aniocha South Local Government Council.

Her resignation followed a series of protests against her, sparked by her brother’s interest in the chairmanship while she held a state cabinet position.

Saharareporters

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com