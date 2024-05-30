500 Get Free Malaria Treatment, Nets In Warri, Environs

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than 500 persons in Warri and its environs in Delta State have benefitted from free malaria treatment and mosquito Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN).

Besides, there was a road walk by health care practitioners round major routes in the oils rich city as parts of efforts to create awareness on the killer disease and how to prevent it.

The anti-malaria measures were put together by Gilbert Hill Resources Limited, and supported by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the state Ministry of Health.

The objective, according to the organizers, was to champion the campaign against malaria in Warri and its environs.

Commissioner of Health in Delta State, Dr. Joseph Onojame said the campaign was to commemorate the World Malaria Day which is observed every April 25 with its theme: ‘Accelerating the Fight Against Malaria for a More Equitable World.’

Dr. Onojame who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Julie Amah cautioned against the habit of self medication in treatment of malaria but recommended that people should go for test and treatment from approved healthcare centers.

“World Malaria Day was celebrated on April 25th in Asaba and other parts of the state but NDDC thought it wise to also champion the campaign against malaria in Warri today with the procession around town, talk on malaria, free malaria treatment and distribution of free mosquitoes insecticide treated net.

“The Delta State Government has done a lot in the crusade against malaria in the state but more is still needed to be done.

“Please avoid self medication, always go for test and treatment in approved hospitals and healthcare centers,” Amah advised.

The State Health Promotion, Education and Social Mobilization Coordinator of the ministry, Dr. Emmanuel Odejerho said some of the symptoms include high fever, headache, sweating, diarrhoea, fatigue, muscle and back pain, nausea and vomiting.

He advised members of the public to endeavor to clean up their surrounding, avoid stagnant water which breed mosquitoes, and use mosquitoes ITN, as well as fumigation of the environment among others.

On her part, the Assistant Director Education, Health and Social Services Department, Delta State office of NDDC, Mrs. Irene Emavwodia, noted that the interventionist agency was poised to ensure that residents in the Niger Delta region are healthy.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Executive Secretary Warri South Local Government Health Authority, Dr. Tosan Sagay said that statistic shows that malaria which is a major public health concern is the major cause of death among pregnant women, infant from birth to five years, youths and elderly.

Some beneficiaries of the free treatment and ITN thanked the organizers for the services and the enlightenment on malaria.

