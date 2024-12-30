32-Year-Old Man In Police Net For Allegedly Def!ling Physically Challenged Minor

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Men of the Delta State Police command have arrested a 32-year-old man, identified as Ezekiel Elijah, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old physically challenged girl in Aviara, Isoko area of Delta State.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Edafe Bright, disclosed this on his X handle today December 29. According to Edafe, the suspect lured the victim into his house, where he committed the offense.

“He deceived this girl, took her into his house, locked her inside, and s#xually molested her,” Bright said during the suspect’s interrogation.

The police spokesperson stressed that the victim’s vulnerability made the case particularly disturbing, adding, “She’s someone that needs a guardian… someone that needs assistance.”

When interrogated, the suspect claimed he was unaware of the victim’s age. However, SP Bright clarified that ignorance does not constitute a valid defense.

“Whether she agrees or not is immaterial… she has not gotten to that age where she can decide for herself. The offence of defilement is a very clear one. Provided she’s not of an age where she can give consent; consent is immaterial and will be treated as defilement,” he stated.

Edafe added that the case has been forwarded to the courts for further legal proceedings.

LinderIkeji

