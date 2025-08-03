2027: Your 2nd Term Not Certain, Cleric Warns Akpabio, Oborevwori, Other Govs

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday warned some Nigerian governors about their second-term ambition, stating that their return to office isn’t certain.

Primate Ayodele mentioned some of the state Governors to include Delta, Enugu, Cross River, Ondo, Kaduna, and Zamfara.states governors.

In a statement by his spokesman, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele revealed that the governors of those states will have issues actualizing their second-term ambition except they pray and do all that is needed.

He said: “The governors of Akwa Ibom, Delta, Enugu, Cross River, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Ondo must work well to get a second term in office. It’s not certain for them except they work hard and pray. This is a hint of what they should be expecting.

“They need to work very well so that they won’t lose their second-term ambition.”

Primate Ayodele also warned the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to be careful and prayerful so that his second term as Senate President will not be traded.

“Senate President Godswill Akpabio must be very careful and prayerful to get a second term as Senate president. I see his position being traded; he must work very hard to avoid it,” he said.

Likewise, Primate Ayodele revealed that prominent senators and members of the House of Representatives will not return for a second term, while warning Ned Nwoko of Delta against his governorship ambition, saying it’s not yet his time.

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com