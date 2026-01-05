2027: Why We Want Senator  Dafinone To Contest For Second Term-Delta Central Youths

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A formidable and vibrant youth group in Delta Central, operating under the auspices of Youths for Proactive Governance, has unanimously called on the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, to seek re-election for a second term in 2027.

The call was the outcome of a joint meeting of the leadership of the group drawn from the eight Local Government Areas that make up Delta Central Senatorial District. The meeting was held recently in Adeje, Okpe local government area of the state and was presided over by the group’s President, Comrade Blessing Udoh, with Benjamin Egwe serving as Secretary.

Speaking after the meeting, the youths described Senator Dafinone as a performing first-time legislator who has demonstrated unwavering commitment, dedication, and passion for service to the people of Delta Central.

They appealed to the people of the district to give the Senator a second tenure so he can consolidate on the achievements recorded during his first term.

According to the group, Senator Dafinone has been proactive and effective at the National Assembly, sponsoring and supporting bills that are people-oriented and aligned with the interests of his constituents. They noted that his performance at the Red Chamber has been marked by courage, clarity of purpose, and result-driven representation.

The youths further commended the Senator for his empowerment initiatives and for consistently recommending qualified Urhobo youths for employment opportunities at various levels. They also applauded his efforts in ensuring that deserving sons and daughters of the Urhobo Nation, particularly from Delta Central, receive long-overdue promotions and recognition across different sectors.

“We, the youths of Delta Central, want to use this medium to, as a matter of urgency, call on Senator Ede Dafinone to recontest for a second tenure so that he can continue the good work God has entrusted into his hands for the benefit of his people,” the group stated.

They added that since assuming office, Senator Dafinone has distinguished himself as a vocal, pragmatic, and well-coordinated lawmaker, whose style of leadership reflects accountability and responsiveness to the needs of his constituents.

“In terms of empowerment, representation, and advocacy, Senator Dafinone has done remarkably well. We therefore urge the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District to re-elect him come 2027,” the statement concluded.

It is noteworthy that Senator Ede Dafinone is widely regarded as a people-oriented leader whose influence and leadership cut across the eight Local Government Areas of Delta Central and beyond.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com