2026 FIFA U-17 WWC: How Delta Born Jane Ijirigho Helps Nigeria To  Beat Mexico

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LAGOS OCTOBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-According to a report by Premium Times on Friday, October 30, 2026, Delta born Jane Ijirigho and the tallest player at the ongoing 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, played a crucial role in the Flamingos’ 2-1 victory over Mexico.

Her impressive performance helped Nigeria secure a place in the quarter-finals in Morocco.

The 1.92-metre-tall goalkeeper produced a series of important saves to frustrate Mexico and preserve Nigeria’s advantage in their Round of 16 encounter.

Ijirigho’s first major intervention came just six minutes into the match when Mexico captain Citlalli Reyes threatened to open the scoring.

Reyes, who had already scored twice in the group stage, found an opportunity to shoot from inside the penalty area.

However, the Nigerian goalkeeper reacted quickly, diving low to deny her.

The Flamingos goalkeeper was called into action again later in the encounter, producing an outstanding save to tip Kemberly Garcia’s long-range effort onto the crossbar.

Her impressive contributions proved decisive as Nigeria held on to secure the victory despite Mexico’s late attempt to fight back.

Nigeria’s head coach, Akeem Busari, was full of praise for the goalkeeper, describing her performances throughout the tournament as outstanding.

“She’s awesome,” Busari said.

“She has been fantastic in every tournament. She has a great mentality, and she really wants to do her bit, and she’s enjoying doing her best for Nigeria.”

Defender Azeezat Oduntan also celebrated Ijirigho’s contribution after the final whistle, expressing her admiration for the goalkeeper.

“She was fantastic,” Oduntan said, blowing a kiss towards Ijirigho. “I love her!”

Meanwhile, Ijirigho expressed her happiness at making the crucial saves but was quick to acknowledge the collective effort of her teammates.

“I was very happy to make the save,” she told FIFA.

“The team did very well, honestly, I’m very proud of them. We came out with a great team spirit, and we know we have the quality.”

At just 16 years old, Jane Ijirigho is already proving herself as one of Nigeria’s brightest football prospects. Hailing from Delta State, Jane stands tall as a commanding goalkeeper for CATS LADIES, where her quick reflexes, composure under pressure, and sharp decision making have earned her recognition beyond the club level.

Her exceptional performances have now been rewarded with a call-up to the Nigeria U-20 Women’s National Team, a milestone that speaks volumes about her talent, dedication, and potential to excel on the international stage.

Jane’s story is one of discipline and determination an inspiring reminder that age is no barrier when hard work meets opportunity. As she steps into this new chapter with the national team, expectations are high, and her journey is only just beginning.

The future looks bright for Jane Ijirigho, and Nigerian football fans will be eager to watch her development as she continues to rise.

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