2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Oborevwori, Service Commanders, Others Honour Nigeria’s Fallen Heroes

LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, Thursday, came to a climax in Delta State with a solemn assembly that culminated with laying of wreaths at the ceremonial tomb of the unknown soldier at the Cenotaph in Asaba.

The ceremony was attended by the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme; Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; Chief Judge of the state, Justice Tessy Diai, Service Commanders of the Armed Forces and the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were the the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu; Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Orodje of Okpe, HRM, Maj-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd.) and members of the Nigerian legion among others.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, Governor Oborevwori, who was the Special Guest of Honour, was received with a traditional military salute before he proceeded to inspect a guard of honour mounted by officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Nigerian Legion which showcased a stirring display of discipline, honour, and national unity.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of the fallen heroes, followed by interfaith prayers offered by Christian and Muslim clerics for the repose of the souls of the departed heroes, their families, the welfare of veterans, and divine guidance for the nation’s leadership.

After the interfaith prayers by the clerics, Governor Oborevwori led Service Commanders of the Armed Forces in the state, Commissioner of Police, representative of traditional rulers, legionnaires, and top government functionaries in the solemn laying of wreaths at the ceremonial tomb of the unknown soldier.

Highlights of the ceremony were the firing of volleys and the release of white pigeons by the Governor, symbolising peace, hope, and renewal, while reaffirming Delta State’s commitment to the noble ideals for which the nation’s heroes fought and fell.

The Armed Forces remembrance day celebration remains a solemn national observance, reminding Nigerians of the cost of freedom and the shared responsibility to sustain peace, unity, and patriotism for generations to come.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, launched the 2026 Armed Forces remembrance day emblem appeal fund in honour of Nigeria’s fallen heroes, wounded veterans, and serving troops on the frontline of duties.

