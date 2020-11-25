Angry Mob Sets Suspected Phone Snatcher With Toy Gun Ablaze In Idjerhe Community

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected thief was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob in Idjerhe community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday morning, November 24.

It was gathered that the suspect, who was part of a two-man gang accosted a lady with a toy gun and snatched her mobile phone and undisclosed sum of money.

When the victim discovered that it was a toy gun, she raised the alarm and the suspected robbers fled.

The alarm attracted the attention of the a mob in the area, who pursued the suspects. They caught one of them, beat him to death before setting his body ablaze.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

LinderIkeji