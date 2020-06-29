Covid-19: Okowa Gambling With Lives Of Deltans

Share This























By Omes Ogedegbe

LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It is unfortunate the governor is gambling with the lives of Deltans for cheap gains. Our brother and friend Theophilus Onojeghen the Managing Editor of Delta Today online media submitted his blood sample for testing after he came in contact with somebody who later became positive for covid-19 on Monday 23/6/2020 and sadly it came back negative.

It was then we realized there are no isolation centres in Delta state as the Delta state health commissioner told him to self isolate in his house knowing he has a wife and a son. When his health situation was degenerating the NCDC was contacted but no response our health commissioner again directed his wife to go and purchase the drugs from a pharmacy at Patient cost, thereby exposing the wife who ought to be on self isolation along with their son.

On Saturday 28th June 2020 Mr. Theo became terribly sick and was having difficulty breathing, his wife was forced to raise an alarm an serious pressure was mounted on the NCDC officers who reluctantly arrived 2 hours later to their home dramatically blaring their Syrens in the area for people to notice they are working.

Upon their arrival, we saw a disappointing NCDC officials with out the requisite kits wearing on a face mask no hand gloves and he was informed to enter their vehicle before he was taken to central hospital warri.

The blood sample of his wife and son were not taken neither were they interested in contact tracing,his wife and son are to wait for themselves to get sick before any concern will be shown,they are expected to self isolate and without any provisions made,the government of Delta state is more irresponsible.

The death rate in Delta state is increasing everyday and the governor is not bothered. Is this how the governor’s daughter was treated?.

Omes Ogedegbe, Esq.

National Coordinator Conference for Human Rights