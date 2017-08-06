Woman Runs Mad After Sick Sister Receives Healing From Sapele Pastor

Share This





















The woman’s sister was said to have stopped experiencing menstruation (amenorrhea) over 12 years ago, when she was just 18-years-old and couldn’t conceive as a result.The pastor was said to have prayed that whoever was responsible for the lady’s condition should end up mad, and the woman was revealed as the culprit.Sharing the story on Facebook, Sanco Ese Darlinton who claims he was an eyewitness wrote:

“A MUST READ, IT HAPPENED IN MY PRESENCE.

Yesterday was the second day of a programme organised by Covenant of Greatness Christian Bible Church by reclamation garage, Sapele, this lady brought her junior sister whose menstrual flow stopped at the age of 18yrs and has not been able to give birth for 12yrs, the man of God, Prophet Henry Osasere, laid hands on the lady and prayed that the person responsible for her situation should run mad, immediately the senior sister who brought her to the church ran mad instantly. Now I pray whoever is responsible for your predicament and pretending to be a friend should run mad and die Ijn”

Na wa o!