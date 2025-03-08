You Are A Bridge Builder, Omo-Agege Tells Chief Hyacinth Enuha In Birthday Message

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described Chief Hyacinth Enuha, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an astute politician and bridge builder.

In a message signed by his media adviser, Sunny Areh on his birthday, Omo-Agege noted that as a leader, Enuha brought his astuteness and goodwill to bear and contributed a great deal to the impressive performance of the APC in Delta State in the 2023 general elections.

“And as our great party is poised to complete the job in 2027, your stabilising role in forging unity and togetherness will be crucial in the months ahead. As a founding father of our party, the APC, you have never failed in demonstrating the true progressive spirit. Your works of charity have brought immense succour to many and endeared you to thousands more.

“I am privileged and immensely grateful to have you as a friend and partner and leader. With your goodwill and organisational skills, our party will certainly move to higher heights in Delta State.

“On behalf of my family and the good men and women you have impacted, I wish you many more prosperous years,” the former Deputy Senate President stated.

