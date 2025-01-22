‘Why Rev. Fr. Oghenerukevwe Of Warri Catholic Church  Dumps Priesthood For Marriage’

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The suspended Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe of the Catholic Church of Warri Diocese, actually dumped his celibacy vows and renounced his priestly calling to marry his heartthrob in Dallas, United States of America, PUNCH Metro gathered on Sunday evening.

The priest tied the matrimonial knot with his wife, Dora Chichah, at the Stream of Joy Church in Dallas, USA on December 29, 2024, without waiting to be released from his canonical obligations and responsibility by the universal Church.

Consequently, the church Diocesan authorities suspended him from priestly duties noting that “by this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon 1394 S1.”

The suspension, which was contained in a statement titled, ‘Decree of Suspension’, dated, Thursday, January 16, 2025, jointly signed by the Bishop of Warri, Rt. Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido and the Chancellor/Notary, Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo had alleged that “Fr. Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with Ms. Dora Chichah on December 29, 2024, at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA.”

“By this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon 1394 S1, and I, Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry,” the statement partly read.

“A footage of the marriage reportedly circulated widely on social media had, in addition, prompted the church to act.

“According to the Diocese, even though Fr. Oghenerukevwe had requested on November 30, 2024, to be released from all canonical obligations associated with Holy Orders, the Diocese affirmed that it “reached out to him, asking for the required documents to begin the process, but the priest went on to marry without completing the procedure”.

“As such, he is prohibited from presenting himself as a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Warri in any capacity. All canonical implications associated with this suspension take immediate effect (cf. Can. 1333),” the Church statement posited.

The Diocese, however, remarked that “Fr. Oghenerukevwe retains the right to petition for the revocation or amendment of the decree but must demonstrate a willingness to reform.”

“May God grant him the grace to reflect on this situation and guide him on the path of reconciliation,” the statement concluded.

But more details emerged on Sunday evening on why the now suspended Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, dumped his celibacy vows and renounced his priestly calling to marry his heartthrob in Dallas, USA.

A woman who claimed to be the biological sister of the suspended Catholic priest, Mary Okanatotor, maintained that “it was the best decision” for her brother.

Mary, in a social media comment over the reports that her brother (Fr Oghenerukevwe) secretly married her partner in America, attributed his decision to “loneliness.”

She disclosed that Fr. Oghenerukevwe suffered from mental health for a long time and could not handle the “loneliness” as a priest.

She added that the family was not physically present to support the priest when he was undergoing difficult challenges.

She wrote, “Thank you all for the comments, the said priest is my brother and it was the best decision for him because he had a lot of issues with his mental health for a long time and couldn’t deal with the loneliness.

“We, his family members, are not with him to give him support physically. Thank you for your encouraging words.

“This is a trying time for our family, but he who finds a wife finds a good thing.

“Secondly, he did not do a secret marriage as he wrote to the Diocese to inform them of his decision.

“Once again, thank you. For the sponsor of this post, may God bless you and reward you accordingly.”

PUNCH Metro gathered that Fr. Oghenerukevwe, who hails from one of the communities in Ewu Kingdom of Delta State, was ordained as a priest on June 21, 2008, into the Catholic Diocese of Warri.

