Warri, Ughelli, Other Cities Calm As Residents Shun Protest

LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Major cities and towns in Delta State, particularly Warri and Ughelli remained calm as people avoided stayed at home amid the national protest.

However, there were protests in Asaba, the state capital.

As early as 6:00 am, police men and soldiers had taken over key locations in Warri where protesters usually gathered in the past, especially the Effurun Roundabout, DSC Roundabout and Otowvodo Junction in Ughelli.

Commercial activities were put on hold in both cities as most businesses were shut down due to fear of looting, despite the heavy police presence. Major roads in both cities remained empty as scanty vehicles plied the roads.

Council chairmen in the 25 local councils of Delta State had issued directives urging people who wanted to protest to go to approved locations and not to protest on the roads or disrupt activities in the cities and towns.

The Guardian recalled that last week, Delta State commissioner of police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, invited key protest influencers to the state police command headquarters where they held discussed on the modalities for the protest.

One of the protest influencers, Kelvin Ejumudo, Director General of Concerned Delta Youths, told journalists that his group would not be part of the nationwide #Endbadgovernance protest, opting instead for constructive dialogue and roundtable negotiations.

Ejumudo who visited the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) Warri Correspondent Chapel, argued that stakeholders should engage in logical discussions, and the rights and needs of all citizens.

He said “We will not be part of so-called day of rage to destroy what we’ve built over the years,” Ejumudo who was flanked by other members of the group, said.

“We will be part of stakeholders for constructive dialogue, a roundtable negotiation where no one’s right is trampled upon.”

He however urged the police and security agencies to ensure that people who came out to protest are not harassed or mistreated.

Guardian-Nigeria

