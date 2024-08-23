USA Govt $27m Bribe To Nigerian Leaders Not Humanitarian Aid To Nigeria

Share This





















By Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The U.S. government purported $27 million aid to Nigeria which is part of a broader $536 million package for sub-Saharan Africa, announced by Uzra Zeya, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights is bribe to Nigerian leaders not humanitarian aid to Nigeria.

It is meant to continue to assist the imperial neocolonialist USA to enslave and exploit Nigerians and not in anyway commitment in humanitarian aid to Nigerians.

Are there no hungry., homeless and vulnerable people in the USA for it’s government to help? The last time I checked there are many USA citizens feeding from the dust bins and many without shelter left to freeze and die in the snow. There are many poor and sick USA citizens that need help.

The USA government cannot claim to love Nigerians more than her own citizens? Come on. African Chiefs and rulers in the past sold their own into slavery to the white man for gin, clothes, shoes, mirrors, guns and gun powder etc while African politicians and leaders of today sell their people to the white man Imperial neocolonialist by receiving foreign aids and assistances from the white man. Once our leaders accept these aids they are obligated to listen to the dictates of the white man who tells them the policies to make as regards to agriculture, education, defense, immigration, exports and mineral resources etc for their country.

The bribe oh sorry I mean the aid itself do not get to the people because it is expected to be looted, misappropriated and embezzled by our leaders leaving the people poor. Since I was born. Nigeria has been receiving foreign aids from the imperial neo colonialist white men and instead of getting better it is getting worst.

Come on, is the white man not tired of helping Africans or could it just be love? Every time I keep asking why are poor white nations struggling to help rich African nations? It is about time African leaders stop selling Africans into modern slavery for foreign aids. It is about time Africans realize that they are richer than these so called donor countries in both mineral and natural resources who infact needs help from Africa and not the other way round.

Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo a human right lawyer writes from Lagos

