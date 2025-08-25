Urhobo/Itsekiri Crisis: Delta Governor Deploys  Army, Police To  Flash Points In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has ordered the deployment of soldiers and police officers to flashpoints in Warri following a violent clash between Urhobo and Itsekiri youths on Saturday.

The unrest broke out during a procession by the Itsekiri to mark the fifth coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri. Trouble reportedly started when the large crowd of celebrants marched through major roads chanting, “Na we get Warri” and “Warri belongs to Itsekiri.” On reaching Agbarha-Warri, Urhobo youths blocked the road, insisting the procession could not pass through their territory.

Both sides, armed with machetes, sticks and other weapons, began throwing stones at each other, with gunshots also heard. Police officers from the B Division, who initially arrived at the scene, were reportedly overwhelmed as the clash escalated.

Oborevwori directed security operatives to disperse the youths and take control of the Okere and Okumagba areas of Warri. He urged caution and restraint, stressing that peace was vital to the city’s development.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to support our efforts in revitalising infrastructure in Warri and avoid all acts capable of truncating the current peace in the oil-rich city,” he said.

The governor appealed to community leaders, youth groups, and opinion leaders to promote unity and peaceful coexistence, reiterating his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and equitable development. He assured residents that security agents were on the ground to maintain law and order.

