Urhobo Christian Ministers Hail Dafinone’s Effort In provision Of Service To The People

LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of the Urhobo Christian Ministers Association (UCMA) has commended the efforts of the Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone.

The UCMA members who made the commendation during a visit to Dafinone’s residence in Sapele, Delta State revealed that the purpose of the visit was to pray for Senator Dafinone and to encourage him in his legislative responsibilities, both within Delta Central and at the National Assembly.

They commended his efforts and urged him to continue upholding integrity, justice, and service to the people.

The visit was marked by prayers, dialogue, and a shared commitment to the peace and development of the district. The delegation of Christian ministers was led by the President of the association, Most Rev. Prof. Solomon Gbakara. The visit formed part of the association’s ongoing efforts to strengthen synergy with leaders in governance, while also offering prayers and spiritual support for public office holders who are serving the people.

While receiving the delegation, Senator Dafinone expressed deep appreciation for the visit, describing it as a great honour to welcome “fathers of faith in God’s vineyard.”

He noted that the presence and prayers of the ministers were a clear sign that God’s hand is upon Delta Central Senatorial District.

“It was an honour to welcome a delegation from the Urhobo Christian Ministers Association to my Sapele residence,” the senator said.

He added that the meeting provided an opportunity for productive discussions on the critical role of faith in promoting peace, moral leadership, and sustainable development across the district.

Senator Dafinone further expressed gratitude for the prayers and counsel offered by the ministers, emphasizing that strong collaboration between government and faith-based organizations is essential for building a safer and more prosperous society.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people with dedication and accountability.

The delegation included prominent clerics such as Archbishop Goddowell O. Avwomakpa and other respected ministers, who were described as vital pillars of spiritual guidance and unity in the land. The visit ended on a positive note, reinforcing the bond between spiritual leadership and governance in Delta Central.

