Urhobo Born Billionaire Olorogun Oscar Ibru Dies At 67

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo born billionaire, industrialist and chairman of the Ibru Organisation, Olorogun Oscar has died at the age of 67.

His family revealed that he passed away after a brief illness. No further details were provided regarding the circumstances of his death.

A central figure in Nigeria’s corporate landscape, Ibru was the most prominent heirs of the Ibru dynasty. He played a pivotal role in sustaining and expanding the vast family conglomerate established by his late father, Olorogun Michael Ibru, with key interests spanning shipping, oil and gas, real estate, and commerce.

Regarded as both a visionary businessman and custodian of his family’s legacy, Oscar Ibru carried forward the entrepreneurial spirit that made the Ibru Organisation one of Nigeria’s most recognisable corporate brands. Under his leadership, the group not only remained a source of jobs and wealth creation but also supported philanthropic and cultural initiatives.

His death marks another painful moment for the Ibru family, coming years after the passing of its patriarch, Michael Ibru, in 2016. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Melissa Enoch

Arise TV News

