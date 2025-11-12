UPU Election: Olorogun Simeon Ohwofa Sets To Re-Enact Mukoro Mowoe Era

Share This





















By Moses Darah

LAGOS NOVEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-At a defining moment in Urhobo history, Chief Simeon Akpovwoghokohwo Ohwofa, KSC, RAS, FASAN, FNIAS, FCASN, emerges as the visionary bridge-builder capable of restoring the spirit of unity, service, and purpose that defined the Olorogun Mukoro Mowoe era of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

A distinguished alumnus of Government College, Ughelli and the University of Ibadan, with advanced training from the University of Benin, London Institute of Marketing, and Lagos Business School, Chief Ohwofa represents the synthesis of intellectual depth, enterprise, and disciplined leadership.

His career, spanning agriculture, food, and banking, has been marked by integrity, innovation, and results. He has held notable national positions, including President of the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science, Chairman of its Governing Council, and Trustee of the Feed Industry Practitioners of Nigeria.

Beyond professional success, Chief Ohwofa’s philanthropy through the Orogine Ohwofa Foundation and his active participation in UPU, the Urhobo Historical Society, and the Urhobo Social Club, Lagos, demonstrate his lifelong commitment to community empowerment and cultural renewal.

Guided by his M.U.G.A. (Make Urhobo Great Again) vision: Mobilise for Unity, Unlock Opportunities, Govern with Integrity, and Advance Urhobo’s Voice, he seeks to rekindle the moral strength, inclusive leadership, and strategic foresight that once defined the UPU under Olorogun Mukoro Mowoe.

Chief Simeon Ohwofa stands today as a unifier, reformer, and man of purpose, one poised to lead Urhobo into a new era of dignity, cohesion, and progress

