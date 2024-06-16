Ughelli North LGA Polls:  Majemite, Akpoveta, Adode, Others Back Jaro Egbo

Share This





















By Mathias Ogagbah

LAGOS JUNE 16TH (NEWSRANGERS)-As Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)chairmanship candidate for Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State for the July 13 council elections, Olorogun Jaro Egbo round his ward to ward campiagn, prominent leaders in the council area in person of Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, Olorogun Barrister Fred Majemite and Hon. Godwin Adode among others threw their weight behind the choice of Barrister Jaro Egbo as their candidate in the July 13 election.

The personalities who spoke to newsmen in different occasion called on all good people of Ughelli North constituency I & II to come out in mass to vote for PDP and all its candidates come July 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Olorogun Jaro Egbo has vowed to run an inclusive government if elected. He gave the assurance at Agbarho and Ughelli while rounding off his ward to ward campaign for the election, just as he called for unity among the people of Ughelli North constituencies I and II.

Addressing mammoth crowds in the council areas, Egbo promised that his administration would run a united local government, while stressing that the security of lives and properties in the council area would be a priority of administration.

He expressed appreciation to the people by who stood him and the PDP, saying that “the mobilization and support we have gotten from you is massive because it is PDP all the way.

“We need to run a united local government, where we are free and safe to do business, we need to run a local government where we can clean the place.

“There must be good roads, drainages, street lights as we will change the narratives in our local government and to achieve it, our people should support us.”

