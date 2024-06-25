Ughelli Monarch Resolves Urhobo Community Leadership Tussle, Restores Chairman, Two Others

Share This





















By Mathias Ogagba

LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The monarch of the Great Ughelli kingdom, HRM. Evang. Prof. Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III JP in Ughelli north local government area, Delta State on Tuesday 25th June 2024 reinstated and uplifted ostracizement placed on Inene community youth chairman, Victor Panama, the treasurer, Victor Akpomedaye and Task Force chairman, Mr. Okiemute Enemudaro.

The letter of upliftment and reinstatement of the trio of Panama, Akpomedaye, and Ejemudaro signed by the monarch made available to Urhobotoday at the place titled, “Letter of Upliftment of Ostracizement /Nullification of removal from the office stated that the banishment placed on the trio by the community president general, Mr. Wisdom Igbogidi and elders council of Inene community including their removal from office as the youth chairman, treasurer and taskforce chairman of Inene community is none and void and is hereby nullified”.

It would be recalled that the trio of Panama, Akpomedaye, and Ejemudaro in a letter dated June 13, 2024, were sacked as youth chairman, treasurer, and task force chairman and banished from the community by the leaders and elders council of Inene community for offenses bothering on misconduct and abuse of office.

When contacted, the reinstated youth chairman, Mr. Victor Panama told journalists that his removal from office was an attempt to cause crises in the peace-loving community of Inene saying that all the allegations levied against him were baseless.

While thanking the Ughelli monarch, the Nigeria police command Delta State, and the Ughelli council of traditional chiefs and leadership of Ughelli for restoring peace to the Inene community, he appealed for calm and understanding.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com