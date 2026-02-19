Ughelli APC Ward1/5 Congress Is Transparent, Credible-Fred Majemite

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain, Chief Barr.Fred Okiemute Majemite has described the Ward 1/5 Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli, Delta State as transparent and credible.

Majemite who spoke to journalists after the exercise noted that the peaceful atmosphere reflected the growing unity within the APC structure in Ughelli and the commitment of party leaders to strengthening internal democracy.

Recall that the Ward 1/5 Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli was on Wednesday conducted peacefully and without any recorded disruption, as party leaders.

The congress, which held at Aro Community, attracted party members, stakeholders and observers from across the ward, who commended the orderly conduct of the exercise and the high level of cooperation displayed by delegates and party officials.

Also present at the venue was the Executive Council Chairman, who monitored the entire process and expressed satisfaction with what he described as a flawless and hitch free congress, adding that the leadership of the party would continue to encourage consensus, discipline and inclusiveness at the grassroots.

At the end of the exercise, Mr. Peter Efe Odokoma emerged as the new Ward Chairman for APC Ward 1/5, following the conclusion of voting and affirmation by delegates in line with the party’s guidelines.

Party stakeholders who spoke to journalists after the congress expressed optimism that the successful conduct of the Ward 1/5 exercise would further consolidate the APC’s political base in Ughelli, and urged the newly elected ward leadership to prioritise unity, mobilisation and sustained engagement with party members ahead of future political activities.

