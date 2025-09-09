Transport Fare Rise In Delta As Petrol Marketers, NUPENG Begin Indefinite Strike

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Transport fares have risen in Delta State as members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, have commenced an indefinite strike.

The strike by members of IPMAN and NUPENG began yesterday, September 8, 2025.

It has led to the closure of numerous fuel stations across the state, prompting a surge in black market activities.

The development has driven up the cost of transportation, as petroleum marketers often act in solidarity during such strikes.

Fuel stations such as Rain Oil, Shafa, Matrix and others remain closed, while desperate motorists and businesses have turned to roadside fuel retailers, who are now selling petrol at an alarming rate of N1,800 to N2,000 per litre.

Many residents and road users are frustrated and struggling to cope with the rising costs of transportation and goods.

Drivers were seen adjusting their fares with the excuse that they bought fuel at an exorbitant price.

At a motor park by the Asaba-Benin Express Road, the fare of N500 from Koka to the airport has risen to N1,000, leaving some passengers stranded as they could not afford the new prices.

The decision to embark on the strike was reached after an emergency meeting held on Saturday, September 6, 2025, where both unions resolved to shut down all filling stations across the state from 6 am on Monday until further directives are issued by their national leadership.

