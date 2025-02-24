Tompolo’s  Relentless Efforts In Safe Guarding Nigeria Oil, Gas Echoes At New Telegraph Awards

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The relentless efforts of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, in safeguarding Nigeria’s oil and gas assets have been acknowledged at the New Telegraph Awards/Dinner Night 2024, where he was honored as the Private Security Personnel of the Year.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, media consultant to Tompolo, highlighted his principal’s dedication to securing the nation’s vital energy infrastructure. He expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “First and foremost, I want to thank God Almighty for giving Tompolo the strength to contribute immensely to the nation. I also appreciate New Telegraph for acknowledging his unwavering commitment.”

Dr. Bebenimibo noted that since Tompolo was entrusted with securing Nigeria’s oil and gas facilities in 2022, the country’s daily oil production has surged from 800,000-900,000 barrels per day to nearly 2 million barrels per day. He described this increase as a testament to Tompolo’s effectiveness, adding that the security expert remains dedicated to pushing production even further.

“Tompolo’s work is not just about numbers—it’s about national development. His commitment is so intense that he often prioritizes this mission over his personal life, which explains his absence today. He is out in the field, ensuring our oil and gas infrastructures remain secure,” he said.

He emphasized that Tompolo’s strategy is deeply rooted in grassroots engagement, assembling a dedicated team and building trust within local communities. This approach has significantly contributed to stability and enhanced oil production in the Niger Delta.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, praised Tompolo’s achievements in increasing oil production and combating crime in the sector.

“Tompolo fully deserves this award. He has worked tirelessly to improve Nigeria’s oil production and has played a crucial role in fighting criminal activities and ensuring security in the oil and gas sector,” Keyamo said.

The minister further described Tompolo as a friend and brother, affirming that they are working closely to promote peace and security in the Niger Delta.

