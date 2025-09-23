Tompolo Hails Ogbe-Ijoh Monarch On His 10th Year Coronation Anniversary

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited,High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo has congratulated HRM, Monbene III the Ama-Okosu of Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri Kingdom on the occasion of his 10th coronation anniversary.

A statement signed by High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo made available to Urhobotoday he commended the achievements of HRM Monbene III the Ama-Okosu of Ogbe-Ijoh in areas of peace building, socio-economic well-being of his subjects and the general development of the Kingdom.

The full text of the statement reads;

On behalf of my family, friends, and associates, I, High Chief Dr Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited congratulate HRM, Monbene 111, the Ama-Okosu of Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri Kingdom, (Warri South and Warri South West) on your 10th Coronation Anniversary.

It is a thing of joy to celebrate you on your 10 years of ascendancy to the throne of your forefathers.

I also celebrate your achievements in areas of peace building, socio-economic well-being of your subjects, and general development of the Kingdom.

I pray for good health and long life and many more years on the throne of your forefathers and ancestors. Amen!

Once again, congratulations, HRM!

Signed:

High Chief Dr Government Owcizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo The Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

