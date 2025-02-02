Tinubu’s Policies Yielding Significant Gains, Including Higher Revenue For States-Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy Senate President Dr Ovie Omo-Agege has said the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu are already yielding significant gains, including higher revenue for States.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with APC elders, leaders, and members in Obiaruku and Kwale, Ukwuani, and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas, Omo-Agege explained that while the policies has led to more money coming to the coffers of the States, many of the Governors, like that of Delta has not judiciously used the increase allocation to transform their States.

The 2023 Delta APC governorship candidate told Deltans to ask questions on what the huge allocation coming to the State as a result of the removal of petroleum subsidy and floating of the Naira are being used for.

Omo-Agege criticised the Delta State Government’s handling of increased revenue following the removal of fuel subsidies and unification of the exchange rate, alleging that funds meant for development were instead used to service questionable loans.

He urged the Ndokwa people to demand accountability from the government regarding oil revenue and other resources.

“Despite receiving over N1 trillion from FAAC and IGR, the Delta State government and local government area councils have failed to develop the state,” Omo-Agege said.

“Instead, they prioritise debt repayment, cater to godfathers and oil party structures. We must put an end to this wasteful governance and enthrone a progressive government that would build a brighter future for Delta State. A win for the APC in 2027 would signal a new era of prosperity, transparency, and accountability.

“It would mean better infrastructure, improved healthcare and education, and economic opportunities for all. The people of Delta State deserve nothing less,” he said.

Omo-Agege reaffirmed support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating we must also win Delta State for APC in the presidential election in 2027 to sustain the country’s economic transformation of President Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The agenda has already yielded significant gains, including higher revenue for states and local governments, better economic growth rates, declining imports, higher exports, and higher income for farmers. To sustain this momentum and ensure the long-term growth and development of our country, it’s crucial we reelect President Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

Several APC leaders, including Barr. David Ochonogor, Chief Dele Omenogor, Chief Johnson Opone, and Prof. Ogwezi Chuks, praised Omo-Agege for his contributions to Ndokwa Nation. They expressed gratitude for the establishment of the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Kwale, and pledged their continued support for his political ambitions in 2027.

He also appreciated party members for their resilience in the 2023 elections, assuring them that the perceived crisis among Delta State APC leaders will soon be resolved.

He attributed the APC’s loss of the 2023 governorship election to the PDP’s alleged compromise of the electoral process, rather than a lack of support.

Omo-Agege urged party leaders in Ndokwa Nation to unite, emphasizing the significance of the opposition’s win of two senatorial seats in Delta, adding “that we could have secured all three if not for Senator Peter Nwaoboshi’s ordeal.”

“We need everybody to come together and work as a team because the end of one election marks the beginning of another. I appeal to you all—let us put aside our differences and focus on what unites us. No one enters an election divided and expects to win” he said.

Omo-Agege expressed gratitude to APC supporters for their dedication and highlighted his key achievement: securing the establishment of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Kwale, a development he believes will provide quality education and drive economic growth in Delta State.

He stressed that APC must remain focused on its mission, emphasizing the need for unity, discipline, and strategic planning to overcome the PDP’s influence.

“The APC must not dwell on past election mistakes,” Omo-Agege said. “We must work harder to ensure victory in 2027. Overcoming the PDP’s influence requires unity, discipline, and strategic planning. We cannot simply rest on the outcome of the last election. We must continue to strive to change it, to ensure that APC prevails in Delta in 2027. To overcome the challenges posed by the PDP, we need unity and collective action. I encourage you all to rise above sentiments and distractions, focusing instead on our shared goal of defeating the PDP.

“I assure you that efforts will be made to bring everybody on board to ensure a united front against the PDP in the next election. I am committed to APC 100 percent and willing and ready to work with all the leaders and members of the party and supporters of our party.”

The Nation

