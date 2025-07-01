Tantita Security Applauded For The Rebound Of Nigeria Oil Production To Over 1.7m Barrels Per Day

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria’s crude oil production has rebounded to over 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), thanks in large part to the strategic operations of TANTITA Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private firm led by High Chief Dr. Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The Executive Director of Operations and Technical for the company, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, made this revelation on Friday in Warri during the commissioning of the newly built and furnished permanent secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Warri Correspondents’ Chapel.

Enisuoh noted that prior to TANTITA’s engagement by the Federal Government to secure critical oil and gas infrastructure, Nigeria’s crude oil production had dropped to an alarming 700,000 bpd due to rampant oil theft in the Niger Delta. However, the company’s intervention, carried out in collaboration with security agencies, has reversed the trend dramatically.

“When we came in, Nigeria was producing around 700,000 barrels per day. Today, we have pushed that figure above 1.7 million bpd. That’s the result of our relentless operations against oil theft,” Enisuoh declared. “Trucks used to come from as far as Niger Republic to lift stolen crude. But we have been able to bring that level of environmental and economic sabotage to the barest minimum.”

The operations boss stressed that the battle against crude oil theft is not solely for security operatives but a patriotic responsibility for all Nigerians. He urged citizens to join the campaign to protect the country’s oil wealth from criminal syndicates who drain resources and damage the environment.

He emphasized that TANTITA’s success was built on a broader strategy that included engaging the media to tell the story of Nigeria’s fight against economic sabotage. “We knew that protecting pipelines was not enough. We needed to control the narrative and mobilize public support, and that is where the NUJ came in,” Enisuoh said, explaining the rationale behind the company’s gesture to the journalists’ union.

While the rest of the commissioning ceremony celebrated TANTITA’s donation of a permanent secretariat to NUJ Warri Chapel, speakers consistently acknowledged the firm’s vital contribution to national economic recovery through increased oil production. Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by DESOPADEC’s Executive Director of Projects, Dr. Ebenezar Okorodudu, praised TANTITA for not only fulfilling its mandate but also demonstrating “a clear sense of purpose and societal responsibility.”

The NUJ leadership, including National President Alhassan Yahyah and Warri Chapel Chairman Victor Okpomor, commended TANTITA for its unprecedented support. Other notable figures at the event included former NUJ President Chris Isiguzo, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom HRM King Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, and former Naval Intelligence chief Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd), all of whom described TANTITA’s efforts as revolutionary in addressing both insecurity and crude oil losses in the Niger Delta.

Though the commissioning event also spotlighted the significance of the new NUJ secretariat and the philanthropic spirit of Tompolo and his associates, the prevailing narrative remained the resurgence of Nigeria’s crude oil production—a testament to what focused private sector engagement can achieve in national development.

Present at the occasion were, Emmanuel Enebeli, Chairman Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, Journalist and Publisher Areanewsng.com, Comrade Celestine Ukah; former Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd); and Brig. Gen. Felix Dafioghor, Dr Paul Benebibemo, Registrar of Nigerian Maritime University, Daniel Oji, Publisher Actual News, Felix Ekwu, Publisher of Newsnet and other invited guests.

