Speculation Of Oborevwori Defecting To APC Is Baseless – Delta PDP

JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-LAGOSThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Monday, described as sinister and baseless, speculations in social media that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has perfected plans to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It said the reports were the handiwork of jobless political hirelings and their ignoble sponsors as failed agents of destabilization and treachery.

The State PDP, in a statement by it’s Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, urged members of the public to disregard the “dubious speculation”.

The statement read: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Delta state chapter has been drawn to mischievous, sinister and baseless speculations especially in the Social Media that the Governor of Delta State and our political leader, His Excellency, Rt.Hon.Sheriff Oborevwori has perfected plans to decamp to the All Progressives Congress APC.

“The State leadership of the PDP viewed such unfounded reports as the handiwork of jobless political hirelings and their ignoble sponsors as failed agents of destabilization and treachery.

“We particularly state in clear terms that the faceless group of individuals spreading the rumours and parading themselves as concerned leaders of the PDP are impostors and are not members of our great Party.

“We strongly condemn in all vehemence the vile and wicked propaganda of the depraved perpetrators, particularly the key peddler, a notorious serial blackmailer and dishonest scoundrel who would live in infamy for concocting lies as a means of survival.

“The state leadership of the PDP urges members of the public to disregard the dubious speculation and also wishes to reassure all that nothing can distract the Governor in keeping faith with the delivery of good governance through his laudable M.O.R.E agenda as exemplified by massive provision of social infrastructure and human capital development across the state.”

Vanguard

