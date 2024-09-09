Son Allegedly Hacks Mother To Death, Set Body Ablaze In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 25-year-old boy, simply identified as Emmanuel, has been arrested by the Police operatives in Sapele for hacking his 53-year-old mother to death.

Vanguard learnt that Emmanuel has been struggling with mental health due to substance abuse, a Church pastor who claims to be a close friend of the father while craving anonymity told Vanguard that Rev Prince UMUKORO, who is a pastor of a branch of a popular Pentecostal church in Sapele and also owns a private school in Sapele has once taken the son (Emmanuel ) for drug rehabilitation before and he came back better but recently he started developing symptoms of relapse.

“He would stand in front of their house in the Ugbeyiyi area, smiling for no reason and even

attacked his mother with a cutlass some time ago only to be rescued by the father,” the pastor said.

Trouble was said to have started yesterday, Saturday the 6th day of September 2024, with no one at home and the father hadn’t left for a burial ceremony in Imo state, he was said to have attacked his mother with a brand new axe and after killing her, dragged her body outside and set it ablaze.

Neighbours who had gathered at the police station when Rev Umukoro was invited in, on his return from his trip, said after setting the body ablaze, Emmanuel fled to Warri in his mother’s Sienna car, only to be apprehended by the police at Effurun Roundabout and brought back to Sapele Police station.

The Delta State Command Spokesman Edafe Bright, is yet to confirm the murder. A WhatsApp message to his phone was replied with “Not aware yet” A reliable police source told Vanguard that the body of the woman, popularly called ‘Mama Faith’ had been deposited at the Sapele Central Hospital “you can see the pastors and neighbours milling around what they told you is the truth, we arrested the boy back to Sapele this morning with the vehicle at Efurun roundabout trying to even carry passengers, imagine!” The source said.

