Senator Dafinone Salutes Prof Abugu On Emergence As Leader Of Urhobo Renaissance Society

LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National House Of Assembly, Senator (Chief) Ede Dafonine has warmly congratulated Olorogun Professor Joseph Abugu, SAN, on his emergence as President of the Urhobo Renaissance Society (URS).

The URS, guided by its motto “Egba R’Okugbe”, continues to serve as a rallying point for distinguished Urhobo sons and daughters across the globe committed to the unity, cultural preservation, and advancement of Urhobo interests.

Dafinone in a statement personally endorsed by him made available to Urhobotoday noted that Professor Abugu’s election came at a defining moment in Urhobo people’s pursuit of renewal and collective progress, stressing that his unwavering dedication to Urhobo values, combined with his contributions to academic and cultural thought, make him a most worthy choice to lead the respected Group.

The Senator equally extended his sincere thanks and congratulations to the out going President of URS, Professor Hope Eghagha, for his pioneering leadership and tireless dedication in steering the Urhobo Renaissance Society to its current respected standing, just as he stated that his efforts have laid a firm foundation for continued growth and advancement.

He equally extending his good wishes to the newly sworn-in EXCOs who will serve alongside Professor Abugu, saying, “I am confident that this capable team will bring renewed energy, strategic vision and a collaborative spirit to further the noble ideals of the Urhobo Renaissance Society.

“On behalf of the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend my best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure. May his leadership inspire greater unity and drive meaningful progress for the Urhobo nation. Congratulations once again.”

