Senator Dafinone Congratulates  Keyamo On His Birthday

LAGOS JANUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, felicitates the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo SAN, FCIArb ( UK), on his birthday anniversary.

“I warmly felicitate with the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), on the joyous occasion of his birthday,” Dafinone stated in a statement personally signed by him made available to Urhobotoday.

The Delta Central lawmaker while eulogising Keyamo, a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress APC in Delta State described him as shining example of excellence, noting that his contributions to national development have inspired many young men.

The Statement Reads: “Today, we celebrate not only the remarkable milestones you have achieved in your career but also your steadfast dedication to the progress and development of our great nation. Your unwavering commitment to service has distinguished you as a beacon of hope and inspiration to countless young Nigerians.

“As a proud son of Delta State and a shining example of excellence, you have consistently demonstrated resilience, professionalism, and integrity in all your endeavors. From your remarkable career as a legal luminary to your current role in repositioning Nigeria’s aviation sector, your passion for excellence remains evident. Your transformative ideas and bold initiatives continue to chart a new course for the growth and advancement of the nation’s aerospace industry.

“As you celebrate this special day, I pray for your continued wisdom, strength, and good health to carry on with the monumental work of shaping a brighter future for Nigeria. May your life remain a testament to the power of vision, diligence, and service.

“On behalf of the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend my heartfelt wishes for a joyous birthday celebration. May this new year usher in greater heights, renewed vigour, and abundant blessings for you and your family. Happy Birthday!”

