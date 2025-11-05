Senate Directs Rehabilitation Ujevwu-Itakpe Rail Corridor Following Dafinone’s Motion

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Senate has directed an immediate investigation and rehabilitation of the Ujevwu–Itakpe rail corridor following a motion by Senator Ede Dafinone (Delta Central), who raised alarm over recurring derailments, service suspensions, and growing safety concerns on the strategic national line.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Senator Dafinone described the frequent derailments and poor maintenance of the Ujevwu–Itakpe Train Line as a threat to passenger safety and national economic growth. He called for “an urgent investigation, full rehabilitation, and stronger safety measures to protect passengers and safeguard this vital national infrastructure.”

The Ujevwu–Itakpe corridor, which connects the South-South through Delta State to the North-Central region, serves as a major route for passengers, goods, and industrial materials. Dafinone emphasised that the line’s deterioration and repeated service interruptions have caused hardship for commuters and disrupted supply chains vital to the nation’s economy.

The Delta Central lawmaker also urged the Federal Government to extend the rail line from Itakpe to Abuja to achieve “full national rail connectivity,” improve maintenance systems, and expand the operational fleet to meet the growing demand for passenger and cargo movement.

Following deliberations, the Senate unanimously adopted all resolutions contained in the motion, mandating immediate repairs of vandalised tracks, a comprehensive investigation into Nigeria’s rail infrastructure, and the consideration of the proposed Itakpe–Abuja extension.

Senator Dafinone noted that the motion “reinforces our commitment to a safer, modern, and efficient rail system that drives economic growth and national development,” stressing that a reliable rail network remains critical to Nigeria’s industrial and regional integration efforts.

