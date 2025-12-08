Renaissance African Energy Launches Flare Reduction Project, Increases Gas Output

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has inaugurated its Southern Swamp Associated Gas Solutions (SSAGS) Project in Delta State, injecting approximately 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMScf/d gas) to the domestic market and about 820 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), in a successful implementation of the company’s strategy for ending routine flaring in its Tunu Node operations and boosting industrialisation.

When used for electricity, 100 million standard cubic feet of natural gas will power about 6,700 Nigerian households for one year, with an expected ripple effect that benefits businesses, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs across different phases of the gas supply chain. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Renaissance, Mr. Tony Attah, described the inauguration as “a milestone that marks a significant achievement in our commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions and advancing associated gas utilisation. It highlights our vision to ensure energy security and industrialisation in the nation delivered through our core values of Collaboration, Respect, Integrity, Safety, and Performance”.

Attah said, “The SSAGS project was initiated to provide Associated Gas Gathering (AGG) infrastructure to eliminate routine flaring from the Tunu producing nodes comprising our operations in Opukushi, Benisede, Ogbotobo and Tunu, for power generation, industrial use, and economic growth. Renaissance is very proud to deliver this strategically significant project that will generate jobs and prosperity in the Nigerian economy.”

The project is within oil mining leases 35 and 46 fields, located in the coastal swamp region, south of Warri, and establishes anchor infrastructure necessary for future development of substantial discovered and undiscovered potential within the node, currently estimated at about 820 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“This project is more than infrastructure — it is a symbol of innovation, resilience, and collaboration,” Attah said, adding that the project was the first under the Renaissance identity “but given this company’s antecedents and our vision, this is just the beginning.”

According to Attah, the project was a further demonstration of the commitment of Renaissance to its Nigeria content development goal. “Over 90% of the work was done in-country, leading to upskilling of Nigerian expertise and community content development,” he said.

Speaking on the significance of the project to environmental performance of Renaissance, the company’s Chief Production Officer, Mr. Mesh Maichibi, noted the SSAGS project would route all production into four flow stations in Tunu, Ogbotobo, Benisede, and Opukushi, and evacuate oil via the Trans Ramos Pipeline to the Forcados Export Terminal, thereby providing Nigeria with the latest success story in the country’s commitment to ending flaring in oil and gas operations.

Maichibi added: “The project will sustain the domestic gas network with over 30% contribution, creating huge value to Nigeria and Renaissance’s domestic gas aspiration. The gas is predominantly designed for domestic gas utilisation, with a normal export route delivered to the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS), with an alternative route to the Nigeria LNG in Bonny for continuous oil production without flaring in the event of the DomGas export route (ELPS) unavailability.”

Speaking on behalf of the SSAGS host communities, the Amanana-Owei of Egbemo-Anagalabiri domain, King Jacob Isreal Monday Ogbolo, commended the success of the project, applauding the employment opportunities that it is providing for members of the host communities. “Anytime we come in here, we see indigenes of host communities and non-indigenes working together peacefully.”

Since the start of the project, SSAGS has successfully exported a cumulative volume of approximately 158 billion scf gas to both the domestic network and NLNG, with about 98 billion scf supplied to the domestic gas network and 60.1 billion scf to the Nigeria LNG, Bonny.

