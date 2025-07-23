Protesters Slam Delta Gov, LG Boss, Contractor Over Neglect Of Deplorable Community Road

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents and commuters took to the streets in protest, on Tuesday, slamming Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Udu Council Chairman Vincent Oyibode, and Obakpor Engineering Chairman Olorogun John Oguma for neglecting the deplorable, heavily trafficked Ovwian/Udu major road that leads to the council headquarters.

The protesters, under the banner of the Coalition Group, gathered at the Cross and Stop Junction on Udu Express Road before marching to a particularly bad stretch near Daddy Bakery to highlight the deteriorating condition of the road.

They decried the silence of the Delta State Government and its contractor in the face of their long-standing pleas, describing the situation as both “disheartening” and “shameful.”

Angry youths vowed that if the government and contractor continued to ignore the issue, they would block and occupy the road until repairs were made.

Protest leader, Olorogun Mudiaga while speaking with journalists said: “There is no road in Udu. The state government has abandoned us—there is no road in Orhuwhorun, Owhrode or Ovwian. This is a state road and we need it fixed.

“Governor Sheriff, we are suffering. We can’t bear this any longer, which is why we’ve embarked on this peaceful protest.

“Oguma, who was awarded the contract, has refused to act. The Council Chairman claims it’s a state road and says he can’t intervene unless the government mobilises the contractor.”

Another protester, Comrade Goodluck Mukoro, added: “We need roads. Save Udu now! The government has abandoned us. If they don’t fix this road, we’ll block and occupy it until they do.

“We’re also calling on agencies like NDDC, DESOPADEC, WEUDA and others to come to our aid. This is the only major road we have and it’s disgraceful that no one is paying attention.”

Motorist Patrick Onoriode shared his frustration: “I have to visit a mechanic daily after using this road. I live in Ujevwu and work on Udu Road. I’ve had to replace my car’s bumper three times in four months. The suffering is enormous.

“The Council Chairman, contractor, and Governor seem deaf to our cries. They only remember us when they need votes. Now, they’re focused on re-election, but this road is a disgrace.”

Panel beater David Idowu recounted a harrowing experience: “I nearly lost my life two weeks ago when my motorbike plunged into a large pothole. It’s by God’s grace I survived.

“These politicians are wicked. They wait for people to die before they act. If that’s what they’re waiting for, then let them go first. They collect levies from us but won’t fix our road. We need this road repaired—urgently.”

The Delta State is yet to react to the demands of the protesters as of the time of filing the report.

Nigeria Tribune

