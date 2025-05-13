Protesters Barricade Delta Police Hqtrs Over Detention Of Suspects, Collection Of N500k Bribe

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An advocacy group, Bail is Free Campaign, on Monday, blocked the Delta State police headquarters in Asaba, in a protest against the illegal detention of two citizens, Mr Henry Umukoro and Mr Godfrey Jonah, after collecting N500,000 as bail.

The concerned citizens who carried placards of one inscription, “Bail is free” demanded the immediate release of the two suspects and an independent, transparent investigation into the conduct of all the officers involved in the abuse of power.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the coordinator of Bail is Free Campaign, Mr David Ugolor, described the police action as unlawful arrest, and continued detention of Nigerian citizens.

He said, “We gathered here today under the banner of justice and the rule of law to address a matter of grave concern and constitutional importance.

“The unlawful arrest, harassment and continued detention of two Nigerian citizens, Mr Henry Umukoro, a builder and Mr Godfrey Jona, his colleague.

“On the April 11, 2025, Mr Godfrey Jona was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Oghara Division, Delta State, in connection with a mob action against an individual suspected of theft.

“Mr Umukoro moved by concern and approached the station to secure bail for his colleague. In a shocking twist of events, Mr Umukoro was also arrested and detained without any credible evidence linking him to the alleged crime.

“The two suspects were initially granted bail following the payment of a staggering sum of N500,000 allegedly collected by the DCO of the Oghara Police Division.

“Yet, this mockery of justice did not end hence on April 18, 2025, both men were rearrested without a court order and transferred to the Delta State Police Command in Asaba. As we speak, they remain in detention without court charge.”

The group therefore demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Umukoro and Jona, calling for an independent, transparent investigation into the matter.

While reminding the Delta State Police Command that bail is free, the group urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to as a matter of urgency, intervene, saying, “Silence of the authorities in the face of such only enables further abuse.”

Addressing the protesters, the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, SP Edafe Bright appealed to the protesters to remain calm, saying that the authorities were on the case.

He said the command had ordered an immediate refund of the N500,000 collected by the Oghara Divisional Crime officer to grant bail to the two bricklayers initially.

Representatives of the protesters were later invited to meet with the Police Commissioner, Delta State Command, Abaniwonda Olufemi, in a closed-door as of the time of filling this report

