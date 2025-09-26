Police Rescue Missing Four-Year-Old Girl In Ondo Sold For ?3.7m In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police command in Ondo State has rescued a four-year-old girl, Jesinta Sunday, who was sold for ?3.7 million in Asaba.

The Command’s spokesperson, Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Akure, adding that two suspects had been arrested.

He said the case began on Feb. 3 2025, when one Sunday Kingsley reported his daughter missing while living with his wife, Sunday Happiness.

According to Ayanlade, the case was transferred to the Monitoring Unit for discreet investigation, and later charged before the Family Magistrate Court in Akure.

The child’s mother, Nneka Onah, and Sunday Happiness were remanded at the Ondo Correctional Centre before later being granted bail.

A breakthrough came on July 9, when Kingsley reported sighting his missing daughter in Asaba, prompting swift police action.

Detectives from the Command’s Gender Desk Team recovered the child safely and returned her to Akure, while arresting one Amaka Chukwuemeka, aged 30.

Chukwuemeka confessed she bought the child for ?3.7 million, adding that she was introduced by her friend, Chinaza Owoh, aged 38.

She further alleged that the child was handed over by 58-year-old Mabel Esimai, who provided forged adoption documents to facilitate the transaction.

Police investigations later confirmed that Esimai allegedly received the child from another woman, Chioma Okechukwu, aged 37, with instructions to secure a buyer.

Ayanlade said the discoveries exposed a well-organised trafficking network spanning Ondo, Delta, and Anambra states, highlighting the scale of the criminal enterprise.

He added that the command commended the Gender Desk Team for their diligence, professionalism, and swift response in rescuing the child.

He noted that the command also directed investigators to uncover all collaborators and ensure prosecution of the suspects, stressing that Ondo will not harbour child traffickers or syndicates.

(NAN)

