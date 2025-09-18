Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers In Delta Forest, Recover Arms, Ammunition

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police command, in a combined effort with men of Operation Delta Sweep, yesterday recorded a major breakthrough in the fight against Kidnapping in the state.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPR0) SP Bright Edafe disclosed that on 17th September 2025 at 1100hours, the DPO Owa-oyibu received information that some kidnappers were sighted at Nniogbo Owa Ekei Boji Boji Owa.

“Acting on this information, the DPO led a combined team of Policemen and vigilantes alongside two teams of Operation Delta sweep and swung into action. The combined teams stormed the bush where the suspects are hiding, upon sighting the teams, opened fire, which was repelled by the teams.

“In the fierce gun duel, two of the suspected kidnappers sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to Owa-Alero general hospital, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. During the operations, one AK-47 rifle, with forty rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and two magazines were recovered. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

