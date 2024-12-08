Police Arrest 12 Suspected Robbers While Preparing To Launch Attack

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested over 12 suspected armed robbers just as the suspects were preparing to carry out their criminal activities.

In a post on X.com on Friday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed that officers were able to swoop in on the suspects while they were in the process of organising their next robbery.

He wrote, “While they were preparing for another operation, we swooped in on them, arrested over twelve of the suspected armed robbers, and recovered an English pistol, one long double barrel gun, a locally made cut-to-size gun, and over seven cutlasses.”

In a video attached to the statement, two of the suspects confessed that they often scale through fences to gain entry into their victims’ homes.

They also shared that some of their previous operations were successful because the victims failed to lock their doors at night.

In his statement, Edafe urged residents to take basic security precautions by locking their doors.

“Please always lock your door, especially at night!” He emphasised.

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com