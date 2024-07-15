PDP Candidates Sweep  All 25 Seats In Delta Local Govt Election

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have won all 25 local government chairmanship seats in the election conducted on Saturday, July 13th 2024.

The Chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, Jerry Agbaike, on Sunday, said one of PDP candidate was returned unopposed.

PDP candidates contested against other parties and emerged winners in the 24 local government areas where the elections were conducted. However, there were no election in the Udu Local Government Area as the chairmanship candidate of the PDP, Vincent Oyibode, returned unopposed.

Also, PDP councillorship candidates contested and won 499 electoral wards in the state while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) picked electoral ward one in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The 25 elected chairmen would be sworn in on Monday, July 15, 2024 by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Delta local government election was the second after the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to the third tier of government, ordering the Federal Government to pay the 20.60% monthly allocation of the 774 LGs in the country directly to their exclusive accounts and not to accounts controlled by governors.

The apex court in the landmark judgement on Thursday also barred power-drunk governors from dissolving democratically elected local government councils.

Channelstv

