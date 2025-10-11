Over 250 Residents Benefit As Dafinone Takes Free Diabetes Outreach To Uvwie LGA

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has once again demonstrated his commitment to public health through the fourth phase of his Free Diabetes Sensitization and Testing Medical Outreach, which took place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Uvwie Local Government Secretariat.

The outreach, organised in partnership with the National Health Fellows, and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), brought vital medical care to hundreds of residents who trooped out early to access free screening, testing, and consultation services. The exercise offered diabetes and hypertension checks, tuberculosis (TB) screening, eye examinations, and the distribution of reading glasses to beneficiaries.

Speaking at the venue, Hon. Victor Okito, the senator’s Liaison Officer for Uvwie Local Government Area, described the initiative as a reflection of Senator Dafinone’s vision to make healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of their social status. “Our principal, Senator Ede Dafinone, believes that health is the foundation of productivity,” Okito said. “This is why he continues to invest in programmes that bring medical services closer to the people, especially those who cannot afford it.”

He emphasized that the ongoing health outreach is not politically motivated but purely a humanitarian act aimed at improving community health standards. “This effort is not political; it’s a humanitarian gesture from a man who truly cares about the well-being of his people,” he added.

According to the organisers, over 258 persons benefitted directly from the free medical screenings, while 111 others received free eye examinations and reading glasses through the support of CHAI, supervised by Austine Atori. The medical team also provided counselling and follow-up advice to participants diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension.

The organisers expressed appreciation to the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Hon. Chief Anthony Onoriode Ofoni (JP), and the Executive Secretary of the Uvwie Local Government Health Authority, Dr. Aghogho Owhojedo, who was represented by Dora Okoro and Rita Aleke, for their partnership and logistical support throughout the event.

At the venue, emotions ran high as beneficiaries shared their experiences. Mrs. Agatha Enakerave, a trader from Ogbomo community, described the outreach as a blessing. “I want to thank Senator Dafinone for partnering with the National Health Fellows,” she said with a smile. “It’s a welcome development because not everyone can afford the drugs that they gave to us today. I want to thank him for doing this.”

Mrs. Ese Agbarolli, another participant, expressed gratitude to the medical volunteers for their dedication. “They attended to us like family,” she said. “I’ve learned so much today about how to manage my blood sugar. The doctors explained things clearly, and I hope they continue this in other communities.”

For Mr. Udu Amos, a civil servant, the outreach was a rare opportunity. “I’ve been postponing medical check-ups for years because of the cost,” he admitted. “Today I got tested for free and even received advice from the doctors. I really appreciate Senator Dafinone for remembering ordinary people like us.”

In a closing statement, Senator Dafinone’s office commended the contributions of WHO, CHAI, and the Local Government Health Authority, pledging to sustain the outreach programme across all eight local government areas of Delta Central. The statement reaffirmed the senator’s commitment to preventive healthcare and community well-being, adding that future phases of the initiative would focus more on rural and underserved areas.

Beyond the outreach, Senator Dafinone’s sustained investment in public health has continued to win public trust across Delta Central. With each phase, his Free Health Programme reinforces the belief that effective leadership is not only measured by policies and speeches, but by tangible actions that touch the lives of ordinary citizens — one medical test, one community, and one grateful smile at a time.

