Over 1000 Passengers Stranded As Warri-Itakpe Train Breaks Down In Agenebode Station

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-In a developing situation, over 1000 passengers traveling from Warri to Itakpe have been stranded near Agenebode station in Edo State.

The incident occurred around 12:35 pm when the train encountered an engine malfunction shortly after a stop at Agenebode.

Initial reports indicated the issue is related to the train’s hydraulic system, which affected its ability to pump air, causing the unexpected breakdown.

Further updates on the situation are awaited

