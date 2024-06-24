Over 1,000 Displaced As Delta Govt Demolishes Hotels, Schools, Other Structures

Share This

























LAGOS JUNE 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Over 1,000 people were displaced as Delta State Government on Friday demolished hotels, schools among other buildings at the popular 74 Road and Anwai Road areas near Government House Asaba, the state capital.

The Chairman of the state Taskforce on Recovery of Government Lands, Mr Frank Omare, who led other members of committee during the demolition exercise, vowed to go after the land grabbers, who misled innocent citizens in buying government lands.

Omare said the property owners had enough notice since the last demolition at Musa Camp Asaba, warning all illegal occupants in government lands across the state to as a matter of urgency begin to evacuate their valuables as government was out to recover all lands belonging to it across the state.

He said, “We are still on the Asaba axis. We will go to Warri, Ughelli, Isoko, Agbor, Patani, Ibusa and other areas. We are coming to all those places because Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has directed that we recover all government lands across the state.

“From the beginning various government agencies told them the land belongs to the government but they refused since Kefas, Ibori, Uduaghan, Okowa and now it’s Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration.

“We are looking for the land grabbers and those community leaders who have misinformed and misled the less privileged in this state. How can you sell government land?

“A lot of them have run away but the government is coming after them because the suffering is too much as a result of greed of some people but we cannot fold our hands because government is government.

“It is not about Governor Sheriff Oborevwori or Chief Frank Omare but the defense of government policies. It is not targeted at anybody.

“Dear Deltans, ask well anywhere you are whether the property is on government land. Just remove your valuables because the government will soon get there.”

He said they have tendered government gazette and Certificate of Occupancy before the public and a person cannot have a counter Certificate of Occupancy.

Omare further described as mere propaganda the viral allegations that the government had given the property owners a year extension to regularise.

He noted that there were people in government collaborating with the land grabbers but “we also are dealing with them”.

